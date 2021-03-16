HC orders inquiry into ‘illegal’ detention of labour activist Shiv Kumar

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday ordered an inquiry into the allegations of illegal detention and torture of Dalit labour activist Shiv Kumar, who was arrested along with Nodeep Kaur.

Shiv KumarJustice Avneesh Jhingan passed the order after perusing four medical reports submitted by the State, pursuant to the Court’s earlier orders in the matter.

“Considering the facts and circumstances in entirety, let the District and Sessions Judge presently posted at Faridabad hold an inquiry with regard to the allegations of illegal detention and custodial torture of Shiv Kumar,” the order passed by the Court said.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)