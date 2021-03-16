scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 16, 2021
HC orders inquiry into ‘illegal’ detention of labour activist Shiv Kumar

Justice Avneesh Jhingan passed the order after perusing four medical reports submitted by the State, pursuant to the Court's earlier orders in the matter.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 16, 2021 5:36:22 pm
Activist Nodeep Kaur, Farmers protests arrests, Farm Laws 2020, Shiv Kumar arrested, Farmers protesters jailed, Sikh activists in jail, Chandigarh news, Indian Express newsLabour rights activists Shiv Kumar and Nodeep Kaur. (Express Photo)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday ordered an inquiry into the allegations of illegal detention and torture of Dalit labour activist Shiv Kumar, who was arrested along with Nodeep Kaur.

Shiv KumarJustice Avneesh Jhingan passed the order after perusing four medical reports submitted by the State, pursuant to the Court’s earlier orders in the matter.

“Considering the facts and circumstances in entirety, let the District and Sessions Judge presently posted at Faridabad hold an inquiry with regard to the allegations of illegal detention and custodial torture of Shiv Kumar,” the order passed by the Court said.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)

