HC order on conversion for marriage: SC says already set aside, rejects plea

The petitioner, however, urged the court to state that the order is incorrect and that it had triggered the Uttar Pradesh government to pass an ordinance and many interfaith couples are being harassed due to it.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a plea challenging the order of a single judge of Allahabad High Court, which said that religious “conversion just for the purpose of marriage is unacceptable”. The top court noted that it had already been declared bad in law by a division bench of the HC.

“It is admitted by the petitioner, who is appearing in person, that the division bench of Allahabad High Court has subsequently disapproved and held as bad law, the view taken in the order impugned before us. Hence we see no reason to interfere with the impugned order passed by the High Court. Accordingly, the writ petition is dismissed”, a bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian said.

The bench initially told the petitioner, Aldanish Rein, that the appropriate way was to approach the HC, and that he can come to SC if need be after that.

