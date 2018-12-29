HC notice to Gujarat govt on pleas on livestock trade

The Gujarat High Court on Friday issued notice to the state government with regard to petitions moved by a group of businessmen against the decisions of the government affecting the trade of livestock within the state and export from Tuna port.

The businessmen have said that the state government through various notifications and communications is trying to stop the exports, which they have been doing since the last several years from Tuna port in Anjar, Kutch district.

The petitioners said the new notifications would cause damage to their trade.

A division bench of justices Harsha Devani and A P Thaker sought the government’s response by January 17.