Delhi HC junks Chirag Paswan’s plea challenging LS Speaker’s decision to recognise Paras as LJP leader

The Delhi High Court Friday dismissed Jamui MP Chirag Pawan’s plea challenging Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s decision to recognise his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras as the leader of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) in the House.

“I find absolutely no merit in the petition,” said Justice Rekha Palli while rejecting the petition.

The court, which was inclined to impose a fine on Chirag, did not do so after a request was made by his counsel.

The petition by Chirag, son of late Ram Vilas Paswan and leader of one of the factions of LJP, sought setting aside the speaker’s June 14 circular showing the name of Paras as leader of LJP in the Lok Sabha.

Paras, who was administered the oath of office as a Union cabinet minister on July 7, has spent the larger part of his career under the shadow of his late brother Ram Vilas Paswan.

Stating that the party had never been in contention for a Cabinet berth, LJP principal general secretary Abdul Khalique had earlier told The Indian Express, “We have no issues at Paras being made a (Union) minister. But he cannot be treated as an LJP minister.”

Last month, LJP was hit by a crisis after Paras and four other MPs ostensibly ousted Chirag from the posts of party president and leader of the party in the Lok Sabha.

Chirag has maintained that the Paras-led faction does not have the right under the party constitution to make these moves or the required quorum of the national executive. His faction has removed the 5 MPs for anti-party activities after a national executive meeting.

The series of dramatic events come months after the Bihar Assembly elections in October-November last year, in the run-up to which Chirag Paswan had attacked the JD(U) and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and stepped out of the NDA, all along maintaining that he wanted to work with the BJP. The LJP had, however, fared poorly in the elections, with its lone MLA eventually crossing over to the JD(U).

(With inputs from PTI)