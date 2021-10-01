HC judges elevation: Seven of 16 on SC Collegium’s list from Gujarat

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended 16 more names, including seven from Gujarat, for elevation as judges of four high courts.

The Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, which met Wednesday, cleared the names of six judicial officers and 10 advocates as judges of Bombay, Gujarat, Orissa and Punjab and Haryana high courts. Seven advocates, including two women, have been approved for elevation to Gujarat High Court — Mauna Manish Bhatt, Samir J Dave, Hemant M Prachchhak, Sandeep N Bhatt, Aniruddha Pradyumna Mayee, Niral Rashmikant Mehta, and Nisha Mahendrabhai Thakore.

Nisha Thakore serves as assistant government pleader, while Bhatt serves as senior standing counsel for income tax department in Gujarat before the HC. Hemant M. Prachchhak, who has held positions as assistant government pleader for Gujarat and was also appointed as Central government counsel for Gujarat HC by the law ministry in 2015 for three years, and advocate-on-record at the Supreme Court for Gujarat

Aniruddha P Mayee, too, have been approved for elevation as judges of Gujarat HC.

Gujarat HC currently has 25 judges of the sanctioned strength of 52 judges. Among the 52, 39 are permanent positions and 13 are additional positions. All additional positions as well as 14 permanent judges’ positions are vacant at present.

For Bombay HC, it recommended elevation of judicial officers A L Pansare, S C More, U S Joshi-Phalke and B P Deshpande.

Those recommended for Orissa HC are judicial officers Radha Krishna Pattanaik and Sashikanta Mishra and advocates Aditya Kumar Mohapatra and Mruganka Sekhar Sahoo.

The Collegium also cleared the proposal to elevate advocate Sandeep Moudgil as judge in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

With this, the number of judges recommended by the Collegium to various high courts since August has risen to 118.