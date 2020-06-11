HC issues notice to Punjab on fee plea by medical university

Some of the students have already deposited the earlier announced rate of fee at the time of admissions in the first counselling held on May 24, as per the petition. (File) Some of the students have already deposited the earlier announced rate of fee at the time of admissions in the first counselling held on May 24, as per the petition. (File)

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Punjab government on a petition challenging its recent decision to decrease the fee for postgraduate medical courses at Adesh University at Bathinda. The annual fee was reduced from Rs 14,90,000 to Rs 6,50,000 for major courses, according to the petition.

A division bench of Justices Jaswant Singh and Sant Prakash issued the notice for June 18 and directed the state to file a reply to the case filed by Adesh University, Bathinda, and Adesh Institute of Medical Science and Research.

The court in the order said the arguments at this stage have been entertained only on two issues — the basis on which the competent authority under the Punjab Private Health Sciences Educational Institutions Act, 2006, has fixed the consolidated fee for the PG courses for the session 2020-2021. The other issue raised in the petition is how the revised fee structure ordered on May 19 can be enforced in the ongoing admission process, which was initiated on March 11 under February 14 policy.

Some of the students have already deposited the earlier announced rate of fee at the time of admissions in the first counselling held on May 24, as per the petition. The university was represented by Senior Advocate Gurminder Singh and Advocate Jatinder Singh Gill during the hearing.

The government announced a uniform fee structure for all the private medical and dental colleges last month. The decision meant the institutes taking higher amounts have to now abide by the government-announced rates.

Also, the 2006 Act was amended last month by the government to include Adesh within the definition of private health sciences educational institution under the Act. Adesh was earlier deciding its own fee structure but with it now coming under purview of the Act following the amendment, the power has been taken away from it.

