HC imposes Rs 20k cost on Haryana Police for no reply in rape victim’s case

The court was also informed that a compensation amount of Rs 3 lakh has been issued in the name of the victim by the State following court orders. (Picture for representation) The court was also informed that a compensation amount of Rs 3 lakh has been issued in the name of the victim by the State following court orders. (Picture for representation)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Thursday imposed a cost of Rs 20,000 on Haryana Police for failing to file a reply in the case of a rape victim, who is in a Nari Niketan for past two months due to threats to her life. The victim’s mother had earlier approached the HC for permission to take her home.

The HC on May 28 had given three days time to SSP, Jhajjar, for a status report in the rape case and also warned of imposing exemplary costs on the officer in case of failure. The reply was to be filed within three days. Additional Advocate General Sandeep Moudgil on Thursday sought another opportunity for compliance of the order.

Justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu in the order said, “Adjourned to 15.06.2020 subject to payment of costs of Rs 20,000, payable to the victim”.

A rape case was registered in November 2019 in district Jhajjar. However, the accused was not arrested for months. The victim’s mother in February approached HC for termination of her daughter’s pregnancy. The victim was abducted in March soon after she was discharged from the PGI following the procedure. Due to court’s intervention, she was recovered from Bikaner and an accused was arrested. On March 19, the victim was sent to Nari Niketan in view of the circumstances and only her mother was granted the liberty to meet her.

The victim’s mother in the application last month told the court that there is no other person to look after her and no purpose would be served in keeping her daughter at the Nari Niketan. The court was also informed that a compensation amount of Rs 3 lakh has been issued in the name of the victim by the State following court orders.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd