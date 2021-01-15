HC dismisses petitions against Panjab University, but criticises varsity for creating ‘unfortunate, anomalous situation’

WHILE DECIDING the matter related to the additional four marks to the students during BA LLB 5-year course admissions, the Punjab and Haryana High Court came down heavily on Panjab University, expressing its anguish on the unfortunate anomalous situation created by PU.

The division bench of Justice Jaswant Singh and Justice Sant Prakash dismissed the petitions of students, who approached the High Court against PU authorities for not giving them four additional marks despite it being mentioned in the prospectus. The High Court had dismissed the petitions January 4, the detailed order was released Thursday.

“Before parting with the judgment, we must add our anguish at the unfortunate anomalous situation created by the University, whereby for similar courses published under same prospectus, weightage is being granted to one stream of students and such weightage is not available to other streams. This anomaly is amplified now even more, in view of the fact that students are to be granted admission on the basis of their marks in +2 examination, on account of scrapping of written examination,” asserted the division bench.

The division bench further stated, “Hence, considering the overall facts and situation of the present case, we recommend the University to re-look into the entire issue regarding awarding of weightage from next session onwards. The dissatisfaction that the students have regarding the admission process every academic year has to be ironed out as it is not expected from the students, be it future lawyers, to waste their precious formative years in the courts seeking relief.”

Six petitioners, through their counsels, filed petitions in the High Court against PU’s decision of not giving them the weightage of four marks affecting their merits in the admission process. On December 1, 2020, the High Court had put a stay on the admission process. The high court, in its order, stated, “We find that the prayers made in these writ petitions are without any force and liable to be rejected as the University calendar as also prospectus provides grant of weightage to only one course i.e B.Com LLB (Hons) 5 year course and not to any other course. Consequently, no other course can be granted weightage and thus, the issue is accordingly decided in favour of the University.”