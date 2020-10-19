High Court junks Kerala govt’s plea against airport lease to Adani

An Air India aircraft at the Thiruvananthapuram airport in Kerala. (PTI Photo/File)

The Kerala High Court today dismissed the state government’s petition against the Adani group managing Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

The state government had filed an application in the court against the Central government’s decision to lease out the operation, management, and development of Thiruvantjapuram airport to Adani Enterprises for a period of 50 years.

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport was among the six such facilities for which the Adani group had won the lease and maintenance bids for in February 2019.

After the Union Cabinet ratified leasing out the airport to Adani Group, the Kerala government had sent two letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that the state would not cooperate in implementing the decision. Opposition Congress also joined hands in the protest. Kerala also said its claim to manage the Thiruvananthapuram airport was rejected by the Centre even after it offered to match Adani’s bid.

Last year, the high court had dismissed the petition challenging the decision, terming it as not maintainable under Article 226 of the Constitution. The state government then filed an appeal before the Supreme Court against the high court order. The apex court set aside the judgment of the high court and the matter was remanded back to it for a decision on merit

Besides Thiruvananthapuram, Adani has won the rights to run five other airports — Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Mangaluru and Guwahati. Adani Enterprises outbid eight other companies in the process, including GMR Airports, Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC), Cochin International Airport Ltd and Zurich Airport, to win the rights in February 2019

