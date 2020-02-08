HC dismisses J&K Bar Association president’s plea against detention

Qayoom, through his counsel, had filed a habeas corpus petition, challenging his detention after he was booked on August 8 and shifted outside the Valley. Qayoom, through his counsel, had filed a habeas corpus petition, challenging his detention after he was booked on August 8 and shifted outside the Valley.

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court in Srinagar has dismissed a petition filed by J&K High Court Bar Association president Mian Qayoom, presently detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) and lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail, challenging his detention.

“A Court is not a proper forum to scrutinise the merits of administrative decision to detain a person. The Court cannot substitute its own satisfaction for that of the authority concerned and decide whether its satisfaction was reasonable or proper, or whether in the circumstances of the matter, the person concerned should have been detained or not… this Court does not sit in appeal over decision of detaining authority and cannot substitute its own opinion over that of detaining authority when grounds of detention are precise, pertinent, proximate and relevant,” Justice Tashi Rabastan said while dismissing the petition in the judgment released on Friday.

Qayoom, through his counsel, had filed a habeas corpus petition, challenging his detention after he was booked on August 8 and shifted outside the Valley.

An application was also recently filed in the court for “for preponing the date of hearing was filed with the plea that directions were required to be issued with a view to ensure proper medical attention to the petitioner”. In the plea it was stated that Qayoom was suffering from a coronary disease, prostrate malfunction as also hyper-tension; has only one functional kidney and is also suffering from diabetes and was being administered high doses of insulin.

Subsequently, Qayoom was shifted from a jail in Uttar Pradesh to New Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

Qayoom’s advocate Zaffar Shah told The Indian Express that they will file an appeal in the court.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.