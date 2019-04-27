HC dismisses 2 pleas filed by Yasin Malik seeking transfer of trials

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Friday dismissed two petitions filed by JKLF chief Yasin Malik seeking transfer of trial of two cases from Jammu to Srinagar. Malik is named as an accused in both the cases — one pertaining to the abduction of late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s daughter Rubiya, and the other on the killing of five Indian Air Force personnel.

Malik had sought transfer of trial in both cases from the TADA court in Jammu to the additional designated court under TADA in Srinagar. Earlier, he had sought a transfer of trial in the abduction case to Srinagar, but the TADA court in Jammu had rejected it after hearing both sides in April 2009. Malik had then approached the Srinagar wing of the High Court, which had stayed trial proceedings.

Dismissing both the petitions on Friday, Justice Sanjay Gupta observed that the very object of TADA Act would be defeated if the HC entertained any petition against the order passed by the designated court under TADA.

He observed that the petition under Article 226 of the Indian Constitution read with Section 103 of the State Constitution against any order of the TADA court is not required to be entertained by the HC. While it cannot be disputed that this court has jurisdiction under Article 226 to protect fundamental or legal rights, this court may not interfere when there is an alternative and efficacious remedy available, he observed, adding that remedy provided under the TADA Act must be followed.

While dismissing the petitions, Justice Gupta also vacated the stay granted earlier.