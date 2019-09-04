Punjab & Haryana HC: De-addiction centres have patients not inmates, their dignity needs to be restored

Without proper registration, the de-addiction centres that are not employing scientific methods for treatment are just “torture cells”, the Punjab and Haryana High Court Tuesday said as it ordered the registration of all such centres in Punjab accordance with rules to be framed under The Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act and Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, instead of the existing rules framed under the NDPS Act, within three months.

The HC warned that de-addiction centres not registered under the relevant Acts will be shut.

“They are patients and not inmates. This is a neurological problem,” observed the division bench of Justices Rajiv Sharma and Harinder Singh Sidhu as it emphasised on the need to protect the next generation from the menace of drug abuse and have a “Tagda Punjab” instead of “Udta Punjab”. “Dignity has to be restored. At times, the parents give up. Worst scenario is when the addict is married… The children should not go astray. Whatever we are deciding today will affect future generations,” the bench observed.

There are 181 Out Patient Opioid Assisted Treatment (OOAT) clinics, 32 government de-addiction centres, 20 rehabilitation centres, 103 private de-addiction centres, 43 private rehabilitation centres and eight de-addiction centres in jails. Under the Clinical Establishments Act, the centres would be required to display the rates for various procedures and have minimum standards at the facility. The Mental Healthcare Act also provides legal protection to the addicts as they are included under the definition of mental illnesses.

In continuation of an order issued in January, the bench passed a slew of directions to the state government, its police and the Enforcement Directorate to tackle the drug peddling and drug abuse in the region. Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta, STF chief Harpreet Singh Sidhu, amicus and subject expert Dr Avinash Kaushik and other senior officials were present during the hearing.

The direction was issued in consultation with the seniormost police officers and experts.

The bench directed the Punjab Police to appoint a nodal officer not below the rank of an AIG within a week for coordination with the ED in registration of money laundering cases against the kingpins at the time of lodging of FIR under the NDPS Act. It also directed the DGP to prepare guidelines for implementation of direction with regard to the amount to be kept in mind for registering the money laundering cases. The amount and other parameters shall depend on case to case basis, the case seriousness, case sensitivity and habitualness of the offender, the court was told. Meanwhile, the ED director was directed to fill up the vacancies at its zonal office in Jalandhar within eight weeks and recommended to create more posts of Assistant Directors and Enforcement Officers within 12 weeks.

The HC also ordered the state to appoint two clinical psychiatrists, one occupation therapist, one rehabilitation therapist and one psychologist in each de-addiction centre in a phased manner. It also ordered that skill development mission can also be made part of the rehabilitation.

Directing that interaction be held on regular basis with students under the Buddy Programme in all the educational institutions including private ones, the HC authorised the concerned departments to cancel the affiliation of such schools, which do not implement the order in letter and spirit. The HC was told that Police School and College Liaison Officers have been appointed to monitor any illegal activity pertaining to drug peddling around the schools.

Ordering the police to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the official witnesses who turn hostile in trial of drugs cases, the HC ordered that it shall be duty of the Director Prosecution to bring such instances to the notice of DGP for further necessary action. It also authorised the Excise department to cancel the licenses of those liquor vends found selling liquor to minors.

DGP Gupta on Tuesday told the court that there are around 8,000 vacancies in the police department and it will not be able to post one policeman each outside the 16,065 educational institutions as that would require assigning 32000 personnel to the task. However, the court was also told that 250 more officials and officers were being added to the STF to take its strength to 665. Following the submission, the HC impressed upon the state government to fill up the vacancies to increase the strength of police force.

The HC also expressed concern over overcrowding in the jails and asked the Centre to come to assistance of the state government in this regard. The order copy was not immediately available on Tuesday. The Court also directed the order be sent to Chief Secretary Haryana and Advisor to the Administrator of UT Chandigarh for guidance.

