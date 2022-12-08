HC seeks Centre’s response on why married people can’t be considered for legal arm of Army

Hearing a Public Interest Litigation challenging the restriction on married people from being considered for the Judge Advocate General (JAG) department — the legal arm of the Army — the Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Centre whether the marital status of a person would have an effect on the training they undergo.

The PIL was being heard by a division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad. Appearing for the Centre Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma had submitted that there was an 11-month period of rigorous training before candidates for the JAG department are commissioned.

Justice Prasad asked, “What is the rationale of marriage and eligibility?A married person cant be training in arms?…It can have no correlation. Please put it on affidavit so that then the policy can be tested.” The ASG said there is a correlation and that it would be put on an affidavit.

The court went on to ask how a person’s marital status would affect the training, and granted time to the Centre to file an additional affidavit on entry into the Army.

The PIL, filed by Kush Kalra through advocate Charu Wali Khanna, seeks direction to the Centre to permit eligible male and female candidates in JAG department “irrespective of their marital status”. The plea challenges an August 2018 advertisement issued by the Army “inviting applications from law graduates, unmarried male and female”.

The plea states that bar on married candidates was discriminatory since the recruitment to the post of JAG is for candidates between 21-27 years of age, and the legal age for marriage of males in 21 years and females is 18 years. The plea contends that in most equally ranked services, including in the judiciary and the executive, there is no bar of marital status.

“Due to the institutionalised discrimination being practised by respondents, law graduates aged 21-27 years are being deprived of their fundamental rights on grounds of marital status. This discrimination on grounds of marriage is violative of fundamental right of equality before law, equality of opportunity in the matters of public employment, fundamental right to practice any profession and occupation, and right to live with dignity. The state can not discriminate against any citizen on grounds of marital status without there being any rational basis for the same,” the plea states.