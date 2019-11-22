Punjab: HC cancels divorce to constable who cited wife’s work trip photos as ‘mental cruelty’

A family court in Jhajjar, which granted divorce to a Haryana Police constable relying on “sketchy evidence”, including photographs of the man’s wife of eight years with her colleagues during an outstation trip, has invited the censure of Punjab and Haryana High Court, which said it was indicative of the “medieval mind” of the lower court.

Quashing the divorce granted to the man in 2016, the division bench of the high court observed that a man marrying a working woman must try to make some adjustments, same as he would expect from the wife.

“We are appalled. To our horror the court below has concluded from a rather sketchy evidence that a case of cruelty was made out against the wife,” the bench of Justices Rajan Gupta and Manjari Nehru Kaul said in the verdict, adding that the husband has “a very parochial mindset” and for the lower court to rely on the photographs and describe it as mental cruelty is “facetious”.

Observing that the lack of trust and confidence on part of the husband cannot be termed as cruelty, the bench said the record reflects that the lower court “had taken over the role of” the husband in the proceedings, and the perusal of the evidence of witnesses, in fact, reveals “many gaping holes” from which, if at all any inference has to be drawn, the same would have to be drawn against the husband.

“The court below need not be reminded that cases in courts have to be decided on the basis of legal evidence and not on the basis of the assumptions and presumptions of the presiding officer,” read the order passed by the bench. The lower court, the order said, has “picked up bits and pieces of evidence from here and there and proceeded to cobble together a line of reasoning seemingly with a premeditated mind to dissolve the marriage”.

Observing that the husband at the time of marriage was aware that the woman was employed as a lecturer in a college, the bench further said it was strange that he would now have objection to her travelling for a college trip outside the state and that too along with her female colleagues. The allegations of cruelty against the wife are totally vague and trivial in nature and “definitely not so grave” so as to entitle the husband to a decree of divorce, observed the court.

The couple had got married in 2008 and two children were born to them. In 2013, the husband filed a petition for divorce before a court of additional district judge in Jhajjar alleging that the behavior of the wife from the very beginning was extremely “rude and cruel” towards him and his family. During the honeymoon itself, as per the petition, the wife declared that the marriage was against her wishes and she wanted to get married in a “rich family”. The allegations were denied by the wife saying it was the husband who had shut the doors of his house on her and she was living in a rented place with her minor son. The divorce had been granted in 2016.