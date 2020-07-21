HC asks NIA, state if Varavara Rao kin can see him at hospital

Varavara Rao Varavara Rao

The Bombay High Court on Monday sought responses from the NIA and the Maharashtra government on whether family members of poet and activist Varavara Rao, an accused in the Elgaar Parishad case, can visit or see him from a reasonable distance in view of the 80-year-old’s critical condition.

Rao was shifted to Nanavati Hospital Sunday for neurological and urological treatment. He had been undergoing treatment at the state-run St George Hospital since Thursday after testing positive for Covid-19. During treatment for Covid-19, doctors found his condition to be stable but observed he had neurological problems.

A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and S P Tavade was hearing his writ petition that stated that jail authorities did not conduct check-ups as suggested by the J J hospital and sought action against the officials. The bench also heard Rao’s appeal against the special court rejecting his interim bail plea.

The writ plea, filed last Monday, sought a direction to authorities to produce Rao’s reports and a report on action taken after June 2 while complying with what J J hospital proposed. It also sought directions to authorities to send Rao for a check-up immediately and submit the latest report, and if necessary, send him to a private hospital at his own expense.

On Monday, advocate Sudeep Pasbola referred to news reports and said Rao’s wife filed an affidavit last week, requesting permission to see him.

If granted bail, his family members can take care of him, Pasbola said.

“Rao’s condition is very serious. He is almost on his deathbed and if he was to die, it would be in the presence of his family. Rao hit his head against the hospital bed, while he was admitted at the J J Hospital and sustained several injuries. He also suffers from other ailments and is hallucinating and is delirious,” Pasbola submitted.

Appearing for NIA, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh said Rao was under proper care at the Nanavati Hospital as per Indian Council of Medical Research guidelines.

The court observed that Rao was shifted to Nanavati hospital as ‘prima facie’ he was facing severe health conditions.

ASG Singh submitted that as per protocol, no such visits to Covid-19 patients were allowed, but he would take instructions if it could be facilitated.

Public Prosecutor Deepak Thakare, appearing for the state prison authorities, said the possibility of videoconferencing can be considered.

The court said that it would not pass orders on merits of the bail plea at this stage and sought responses from authorities. The plea will be heard next on Thursday.

Rao’s wife Hemalatha and three daughters issued a press release Monday, urging the Maharashtra government to allow a family member to attend to him and sought daily updates.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.