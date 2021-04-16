Bombay HC allows home delivery of food for devotees by Jain Trusts on Ayambil Oli

“It is made clear that under no circumstance shall devotees be allowed to enter the temple premises for taking away pious food allowed by this order,” the court said.

The Bombay High Court on Friday allowed Jain Temple Trusts in Mumbai, Pune and Nashik to home deliver special food to fasting devotees for Ayambil Oli Tap, a nine-day festival observed by the community, that begins on April 19.

The court, however, stressed that the deliveries should be made by teams of not more than seven persons or by professional distribution agencies, “strictly” adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOPs), issued by the state on April 13.

“It is made clear that under no circumstance shall devotees be allowed to enter the temple premises for taking away pious food allowed by this order,” the court said.

It added that the Trusts shall communicate names and particulars of the delivery agents or volunteers to the jurisdictional police station or authorities concerned under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, responsible for monitoring the SOPs.

A vacation bench of Justices Suresh C Gupte and Abhay Ahuja passed the order after hearing the plea filed by Shree Trust Atman Kamal Labdhisurishwarji Jain Gyanmandir Trust and Sheth Motisha Religious and Charitable Trust argued through advocate Prafulla Shah, seeking permission for delivery of “pious food” in specific slots and batches.

Fifty-eight other Jain temple trusts in Mumbai and three trusts from Pune and Nashik sought similar relief from the court.

“Considering that the state has permitted restaurants and other food joints to cater to people through home delivery services, it would be in the interest of justice to allow these Jain charities to deliver food,” the bench said.