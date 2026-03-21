Four bananas and a police complaint: Teacher and cook come to blows over mid-day meal dispute

According to the primary report, the dispute had been brewing for two days over the distribution of leftover bananas meant for students (File/Representative Image)

A dispute over the distribution of four bananas under the mid-day meal scheme escalated into a physical altercation between a teacher and a cook at a government school in Hazaribagh, with both parties approaching the police and the education department initiating a probe.

The incident took place at an upgraded high school in Sindoor, where the mid-day meal is supplied through a centralised kitchen operated by Akshaya Patra Foundation. According to the primary report, the dispute had been brewing for two days over the distribution of leftover bananas meant for students. While the disagreement remained verbal initially, it escalated into a physical clash on the second day.