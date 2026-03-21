Four bananas and a police complaint: Teacher and cook come to blows over mid-day meal dispute

A dispute over the distribution of four bananas under the mid-day meal scheme escalated into a physical altercation between a teacher and a cook at a government school in Hazaribagh, with both parties approaching the police and the education department initiating a probe.
The incident took place at an upgraded high school in Sindoor, where the mid-day meal is supplied through a centralised kitchen operated by Akshaya Patra Foundation. According to the primary report, the dispute had been brewing for two days over the distribution of leftover bananas meant for students. While the disagreement remained verbal initially, it escalated into a physical clash on the second day.
Both the teacher and the cook later went to the police station and lodged complaints against each other. Confirming this, the station in charge said that complaints have been received from both sides and further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation. He said that such incidents in schools are a matter of concern.
After the incident came to the district education department’s attention, it ordered an investigation and appointed a block-level officer to lead it.
District Education Superintendent (DSE) Akash Singh said the department has sought a report, and that preliminary information suggests the matter was a squabble between the two individuals.
“We have not yet received the detailed investigation report. As per initial information, the School Management Committee (SMC) has taken disciplinary action against the cook. The mid-day meal is being supplied through a centralised kitchen system,” he said.
He added that any further action will depend on the findings of the final investigation report.
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According to the DSE, the cook and the teacher have reached a compromise over the matter. “Villagers advised both of them to settle the matter amicably and bring the dispute to a close,” he said.
Shubham Tigga is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, presently based in Pune, where he covers the intersections of infrastructure, labor, and the modern economy. His reporting focuses on civil aviation, urban mobility, the gig economy, and workers' unions, providing critical insights into how transit and commercial sectors impact the daily lives of citizens.
Expertise & Background
Before moving to Pune, he reported extensively from his home state of Chhattisgarh, where he focused on Indigenous (Adivasi) issues, environmental justice, and grassroots struggles in mainland India. This experience gives him a unique lens through which he analyzes the impact of large-scale infrastructure projects on local communities.
Academic Foundation
He is an alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), where he honed his skills in investigative reporting and ethical journalism. His academic training, combined with his field experience in Central India, allows him to navigate complex socio-economic landscapes with nuance and accuracy.
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