Hazaribagh: Pregnant woman mowed down as she sought to stop seizure of father’s tractor, dies

A 22-year-old pregnant woman in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh died after she was knocked down twice as she sought to stop employees of a finance company from seizing her father’s tractor on Thursday, police said.

According to police, farmer Mithilesh Kumar Mehta had taken a loan from a finance company in 2018 and was supposed to pay it back in 44 instalments of Rs 14,300 each. Mehta paid the instalments until the Covid-19 lockdown was imposed, after which he was unable make the payments, police said.

“The farmer could not pay the next six instalments, but the final settlement came to around Rs 1.2 lakh. When the farmer went to settle the amount, the company demanded Rs 10,000 more. So the farmer left without paying the amount… However, later, it was decided that the farmer would pay Rs 1.2 lakh by September 22. But the employees of the company went to his house to seize the tractor on September 15 (Thursday),” said a police officer.

Police said that when the finance company employees reached Mehta’s home, they tried to take the “front end of the engine”. Monika Kumari, Mehta’s daughter who was two months pregnant, sought to stop them.

Police said that Mehta and Monika chased the employees. “At one place, the farmer and his daughter confronted them and an argument broke out, after which the woman was mowed down twice by a vehicle and the accused ran away,” said the police officer. She was rushed to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi, where doctors declared her dead.

“We have registered a murder FIR and we are in the process of arresting the accused,” Hazaribagh SP Manoj Ratan Chothe said.