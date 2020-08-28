Hazare snubs Delhi BJP offer to lead ‘Lokpal-like’ agitation against AAP govt

When contacted, Anna Hazare's personal secretary Datta Awari said the activist was upset at the invitation and hence wanted to send his reply. (File)

Activist Anna Hazare has turned down an offer by the BJP’s Delhi unit for leading a “Lokpal-like” agitation against the AAP government.

In a letter sent to Delhi BJP chief Aadesh Gupta, Hazare said, “I have received your August 24 letter through the media. In the letter, you have written that I should come to Delhi and raise my voice, like the Lokpal agitation against the AAP government, and I should support you.”

In the letter, Hazare stated, “Aapka patra padhkar mujhe afsos laga… (I felt a sense of regret after reading your letter). Your party, the BJP, has been in power for six years. Youth power is a national power. Your party has a large number of youths. A party which claims that it has the highest membership in the world is inviting an 83-year-old Anna Hazare, who lives in a 10 X 12 feet room in a temple, like a fakir, to lead the agitation… he has no money, no power. There cannot be anything more unfortunate than this.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has claimed that he has taken stern steps against corruption, said Hazare. “If this is true and if the Delhi government has indulged in corruption, then why is the central government not taking stern action against the Delhi government? Or are all the claims of the corruption-free nation a smokescreen,,” wrote the activist.

Stating that he has held 22 non-violent agitations for the welfare of the nation till now, Hazare wrote, “Of the 22 agitations, I have held protest fasts 20 times. After these agitaitons, six ministers have lost their posts. They belonged to various political parties. I have never staged agitations by singling out a particular party. The agitations had nothing to do with parties. My agitations were always in the inerest of the people, villages, society and the nation.”

The activist added, “If I staged an agitation against the party in power, that party said I was conducting the agitation at the opposition’s behest. This has been the pattern. The party which finds my agitation inconvenient calls me the agent of their opponents. They spread such canards against me. Till date, several such attempts have been made to defame me. But this does not make any difference to Anna Hazare. He has always remained Anna Hazare.”

“The 2011 agitation was held because of the rising corruption which had made life miserable for the common man. In this situation, people stepped forward after being convinced that a man like me was leading an agitation for their welfare. After this, your government came to power in 2014 by showing the dream of a corruption-free country. But the miseries of the people did not lessen. Parties only indugle in finger- pointing at other parties. They should first look within and speak out against the deficiencies,” wrote Hazare.

When contacted, Hazare’s personal secretary Datta Awari said the activist was upset at the invitation and hence wanted to send his reply.

“Anna is fit and has isolated himself since March. He has not suffered from fever or any other ailment,” he said.

