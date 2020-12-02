Have zero tolerance for terrorism: Amit Shah to top cops

Shah also awarded 50 Indian Police Medals to the awardees and congratulated them on their achievements.

There should be zero tolerance for terrorism and police organisations must work in a coordinated manner to make India a safe nation, Home Minister Amit Shah told a gathering of top police officers in the country.

Shah was addressing the 55th Annual DGsP/IGsP Conference organised by the Intelligence Bureau virtually. The three day conference will discuss various aspects of security in the country and will address the challenges facing police forces in the country.

“In his inaugural address, the union home minister highlighted policy issues on national security and applauded the role of police as frontline warriors in crisis and disaster management. He emphasised that there should be zero tolerance against terrorism. While stressing upon the need to ensure safety and dignity of the citizens, he underlined the important of capacity building of Police to deal with emergency situations and disasters. He directed that security agencies should have a coordinated approach in national security scenario and achieve the target of making India a developed and safe Nation,” the MHA said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi later joined the Conference virtually and reviewed the action points of the previous Conference. “A review of internal security situation was presented to the Prime Minister and home minister, and discussions were held to improve the overall security scenario with more people-friendly initiatives,” the statement said.

MHA official said that a session on various initiatives of security forces on LWE front was held in which discussions were held to improve security situation in LWE infested areas. “Stress was given on coordinated action with States to check the LWE menace. Discussions on role of police during COVID-19 pandemic and implementation of safety protocol by the police was also discussed. Follow-up actions were also suggested to develop an SOP to manage various types of emergency situations,” the statement said.

Shah also awarded 50 Indian Police Medals to the awardees and congratulated them on their achievements.

