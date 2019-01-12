Have tremendous respect for Mayawati, Akhilesh: Rahul Gandhi on SP-BSP alliance

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday acknowledged the alliance between Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections and insisted that his party will leave no stone unturned to strengthen the Congress’ prospects in the state.

Advertising

“Congress party has tremendous to offer to the people of Uttar Pradesh. I have tremendous respect for the leaders of BSP and SP, they have a right to do what they want to do,” said Gandhi, who is on an overseas tour to UAE.

“BSP and SP have made a political decision. It’s on us on how to strengthen the Congress party in Uttar Pradesh and we will fight with our full capacity,” the Congress chief added.

Announcing the tie-up, Mayawati had said that the alliance was leaving Amethi and Rae Bareli without any alliance with Congress. However, she explained the reason for keeping the Congress out of the alliance. Citing past experiences, Mayawati said aligning with the Congress had ended up benefiting the BJP.

I want to thank all those who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make all the programs in Dubai yesterday a huge success, particularly the spectacular rally at the sports stadium last night! A special call out to the Kerala Unit of the Congress party & all the volunteers 🙏 pic.twitter.com/uXSzVRJnML — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 12, 2019

Following months of deliberations and speculations, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati came together to formally announce the alliance and seat-sharing formula for the Parliamentary elections.

Both SP and BSP will contest on 38 seats in the upcoming elections leaving just two seats for the Congress- Rae Bareli and Amethi- which failed to make a space for itself in the grand alliance. Two more seats have been left for the future alliance.

Advertising