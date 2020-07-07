Have to drive out Mamata govt lock, stock and barrel: JP Nadda

BJP national president J P Nadda. (File) BJP national president J P Nadda. (File)

Alleging that criminalisation of politics and corruption in West Bengal has “reached intolerable levels”, BJP national president J P Nadda on Monday exhorted party workers to drive out the Mamata Banerjee-led government “lock, stock, and barrel” from the state. The Trinamool Congress hit back, saying that Nadda has been trying to mislead people with lies as only votes matter to the BJP.

Addressing BJP workers through a virtual rally in West Bengal on the occasion of the 119th birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the founder president of the Bharatiya Jan Sangh, Nadda said: “Violence and criminalisation of politics have reached intolerable levels in West Bengal. All the time we only hear about ‘cut-money’. Cut such leaders down to size in the coming times… The pride of Bengal has to be restored. We have to drive out the present government lock, stock, and barrel and establish the BJP’s rule in the state.” He was referring to allegations that Trinamool leaders took commission or “cut-money” from the beneficiaries of government welfare schemes.

The BJP president also criticised the TMC government over its handling of the pandemic and accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of not sharing Covid-related data with the Centre. “What kind of federalism is this?… Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes in federalism and has taken everyone along with him in his fight against Covid-19. However, the CM does not even implement Ayushman Bharat Yojana…” said Nadda.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.