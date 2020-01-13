Citizenship Act: 32,000 refugees identified in 21 districts, says UP minister

The Yogi Adityanath-led government said all district magistrates in the state have been asked to collect data. (File) The Yogi Adityanath-led government said all district magistrates in the state have been asked to collect data. (File)

Two days after the provisions of the amended Citizenship Act was notified by the Home Ministry, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government said over 32,000 refugees have been identified in 21 districts in the first list.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Shrikant Sharma said following the notification for the CAA, all district magistrates in the state have been asked to collect data. “In the first list, more than 32,000 refugees have been identified in 21 districts of the state and the exercise and the identification exercise is underway in the state,” PTI quoted Sharma as saying.

The minister further said the refugees are from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. The first list has been culled from Sahranpur, Gorakhpur, Aligarh, Rampur, Pratapgarh, Pilibhit, Lucknow, Varanasi, Bahraich, Lakhimpur, Rampur, Meerut, and Agra districts. Pilibhit has the maximum number of refugees.

In the protests against the controversial legislation, Uttar Pradesh has been the worst affected. At least 19 protesters have lost their lives during the violence across the state.

The 116-page report on the refugees has been prepared by NGO Nagrik Adhikar Manch. Named “Uttar Pradesh Mein Aaye Pakistan, Afghanistan Evam Bangladesh ke Sharnarthiyon ki Aapbeeti“, the report has been sent to the state and the Centre.

“We have got the report of the Nagrik Adhikar Manch,” PTI quoted a senior Home Department official as saying.

Following damage to public property in the anti-CAA protests, the Uttar Pradesh government has slapped notices on 372 people (out of 478 identified) to recover damages. It has cited a set of Supreme Court recommendations from 2007 and a 2011 Allahabad High Court order to justify this after Chief Minister Adityanath declared “badla” (revenge) on protesters.

“This is the first time we are sending notices to identified rioters for recovery of the value of property damaged by them,” Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh had admitted to The Indian Express.

