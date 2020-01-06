Have not resigned, not unhappy: Sena’s Abdul Sattar

Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar with Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray. (File) Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar with Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray. (File)

A DAY after he threatened to resign, Shiv Sena MLA and Minister of State Abdul Sattar met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday and said he is satisfied and that there is no question of him being unhappy.

After meeting Thackeray, Sattar told mediapersons that he had not resigned. “I have given (the CM) information about those who created rumours about me being unhappy. After meeting Uddhav ji, I am now satisfied and there is no question of unhappiness,” he said when asked whether he was unhappy at not being made a Cabinet minister. In the portfolios allotted on Sunday, Sattar was chosen as MoS for Revenue and Rural Development.

Reports that Sattar was disgruntled over being allocated a MoS berth emerged after his supporters — six zilla parishad members — extended support to Sena rebel and BJP-backed Devyani Dongaokar for the president’s post and BJP’s L G Gaikwad for the deputy president’s post in the Aurangabad Zilla Parishad, elections to which were held on Saturday. The Sena was contesting the elections under the banner of Maha Vikas Aghadi, the ruling alliance which includes the Congress and the NCP.

While Minatai Shelake (Congress) of the MVA was appointed president of the zilla parishad after a draw of lots following a tie with Dongaokar, in a setback to the ruling alliance, BJP’s Gaikwad was elected the deputy president, defeating Sena’s Shubhangi Kaje.

“I have given detailed information to Uddhavji about the happenings in the last two days. I am meeting him again tomorrow at 5 pm,” Sattar said. He had joined the Sena from the Congress ahead of the October Assembly polls.

Sources in the Sena said Uddhav will meet other party leaders over the incident. “There has been a rivalry between local leaders and Sattar for a long time,” said a Sena leader.

