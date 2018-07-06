Have identified 159 Vijay Mallya assets: Bengaluru police

The court had on May 8 directed the attachment of Vijay Mallya’s properties in the case through the Bengaluru Police Commissioner and sought a report on it. The court had on May 8 directed the attachment of Vijay Mallya’s properties in the case through the Bengaluru Police Commissioner and sought a report on it.

The Bengaluru police on Thursday informed a Delhi court that it has identified 159 properties belonging to liquor baron Vijay Mallya, but has not been able to attach any of them for the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) money laundering case relating to FERA violations.

Bengaluru police, through the ED, told Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat that some of them had already been attached by the ED of Mumbai Zone and the remaining assets were part of the liquidation proceedings.

A letter submitted by the Sub-Inspector of Cubbon Park Police to the Delhi court stated, “After receiving the warrant, I approached the Assistant Revenue Officer of BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) requesting to furnish details of property belonging to Mallya and his company. They informed of a total of 159 properties pertaining to the accused company UB Limited.”

The court had on May 8 directed the attachment of Mallya’s properties in the case through the Bengaluru Police Commissioner and sought a report on it. It had declared Mallya a proclaimed offender for evading summons in a FERA violation case after noting that he had failed to appear despite repeated summons.

