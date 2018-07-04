Have given one month to AMU to prove minority status: NCSC chief

In a statement, an AMU spokesperson said, “The case of AMU’s minority status is pending before the Supreme Court. AMU never followed the policy of reserving seats for Muslims.” In a statement, an AMU spokesperson said, “The case of AMU’s minority status is pending before the Supreme Court. AMU never followed the policy of reserving seats for Muslims.”

Chairperson of National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) and BJP MP from Agra, Ram Shankar Katheria on Tuesday claimed to have given one-month time to Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) to furnish proof of its minority status.

Katheria said that if AMU fails to provide any legal documents and still doesn’t introduce quotas for SC/STs and OBCs, then NCSC would urge the Centre to stop grants to the varsity. AMU denied Katheria’s claim of asking for any documents.

Katheria held a meeting on Tuesday with AMU Pro Vice-Chancellor Tabassum Shahab and a deputy registrar at Circuit House, during which he claims to have asked for the proof.

The meeting comes after CM Yogi Adityanath last month raised the demand for quota for Dalits in minority-run institutions like AMU and Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi.

“I have given them one-month time to provide documents or legal proof to support their claim of being a minority institution. If they fail to furnish documents and still do not introduce quotas for SC/STs and OBCs, then the commission will send a request to the central government to stop grants to AMU,” he told The Indian Express.

Denying this, in-charge of AMU’s PRO M Shafey Kidwai said: “He has instead sought replies to some queries, which he would send soon.” AMU said that it is governed by AMU Act, 1981 which granted it a minority status. The varsity said that minority institutions are exempted by Article 15 (5) from implementing constitutional reservations.

In a statement, an AMU spokesperson said, “The case of AMU’s minority status is pending before the Supreme Court. AMU never followed the policy of reserving seats for Muslims. It rather reserves 50 per cent seats for internal students (of AMU schools) regardless of their religion or caste. There is a stay order of the apex court on 2005 decision of Allahabad High Court and therefore till the Supreme Court finally determines its minority status, no change in AMU’s reservation policy is legally possible.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App