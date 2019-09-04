Swami Chinmayanand: Have full faith in judiciary, will say whatever I have to before SIT

BJP leader and former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand, who has been accused of harassing a law student from Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur, expressed faith in the judicial system, saying, “I have full faith in the judiciary, I will say whatever I have to say before SIT.”

Chinmayanand’s statement comes a day after the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe charges raised by the law student, who had gone missing after uploading a video on Facebook blaming an ‘influential sant-politician’ for allegedly harassing and destroying lives of many girls in her college. She was subsequently found in Rajasthan.

On Monday, the Supreme Court had asked the Uttar Pradesh government to constitute a SIT to “address the grievances” raised by the law student. The SIT will be headed by an officer of the rank of Inspector General of Police and will look into two cross FIRs filed in the case.

The apex court said it had interacted with the woman and her parents in-camera, and she had “certain grievances against the institution (where she was studying), and also against the management”. The parents also have “certain apprehensions on her safety”, the court said. “We are not expressing any opinion. All that we are inclined to say is that correctness of grievance has to be addressed,” the bench added.

After she went missing, her father had accused former BJP MP Swami Chinmayanand, head of the law college’s management, of harassing her and other students. Acting on his complaint, the police had booked Chinmayanand on charges of abduction and intimidation — charges he denied.

Last week, Chinmayanand had claimed that his name is being maligned as part of a conspiracy, and likened the case to that of Uttar Pradesh legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, an accused in a case of rape who was recently expelled by the BJP. The BJP leader had alleged that the young woman, whose family has filed a complaint against him, is part of the alleged conspiracy.