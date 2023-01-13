Have enforced mechanism to monitor poll expenditure, EC tells SC

STATING THAT it is “seriously concerned about the increasing use of money power in elections”, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has told Supreme Court that it has “effectively and successfully enforced” the mechanism to monitor the expenditure of candidates and parties in elections after the 2010 Bihar Assembly polls.

“The Election Commission of India is seriously concerned about the increasing use of money power in elections. To curb this menace, the Election Commission of India has effectively and successively enforced the Election Expenditure Monitoring mechanism in the elections since the General Elections to Bihar Legislative Assembly, 2010,” the poll panel said in an affidavit filed before the top court.

The affidavit was filed in response to a PIL which sought directions to the ECI “to come up with a comprehensive plan of action to curb excess election expenditures with stringent and effective provisions of action against the erring candidate and political parties”. The ECI said that “such a mechanism already exists” and went on to outline it.

It said that “in order to keep the election expenditure within the statutory limit under Rule 90 of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961 and also to curb excess expenditure/unaccounted expenditure”, it has “introduced a robust mechanism for Election Expenditure Monitoring during elections…”.