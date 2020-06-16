Have employed 57.13 lakh under MGNREGA: UP govt

According to officials, the maximum number of workers have been engaged in Sitapur district (about 1.91 lakh), followed by Basti (1.60 lakh). (File Photo) According to officials, the maximum number of workers have been engaged in Sitapur district (about 1.91 lakh), followed by Basti (1.60 lakh). (File Photo)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday said it has engaged 57.13 lakh workers under the MGNREGA, thereby emerging as the top state in the country to give employment under the rural employment guarantee scheme.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said UP now accounts for 18 per cent of the total workers employed under MGNREGA in the country and has generated 7.93 crore man-days.

“These 57.13 lakh workers are engaged across 56,981 panchayats out of the total 58,000 panchayats. During a meeting to review the lockdown and coronavirus situation, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered to provide MGNREGA jobs to 10 lakh more people,” Awasthi said, adding that UP is followed by Rajasthan, which has engaged 53.45 lakh workers. Andhra Pradesh with 36 lakh workers and West Bengal with 26 lakh workers.

Last financial year, the highest single-day engagement of labourers stood at 14 lakh, and around the same time last year, an average of about 9 lakh workers were engaged under the MGNREGA, officials said.

With job losses and return of more than 20 lakh migrant workers to the state, thousands of rural households are relying on MGNREGA now to eke out their living. With the onset of the nationwide lockdown, about 6 lakh workers were engaged in April, which increased to about 41 lakh till last week with the easing of the lockdown.

The Indian Express had earlier reported that UP witnessed the highest increase of 21.88 lakh workers (33.22 lakh in May 2020 against 11.34 lakh in May 2019) in May this year.

Principal Secretary (Panchayati Raj & Rural Development) Manoj Kumar Singh said that in the past few days, about 15 lakh more workers have been added to the list.

According to officials, the maximum number of workers have been engaged in Sitapur district (about 1.91 lakh), followed by Basti (1.60 lakh).

