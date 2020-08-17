Have become landowner in Gairsain: Uttarakhand CM Rawat

The Chief Minister also appealed to people of the state to move towards their villages and take care of their homes there. (File)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat Sunday announced that he has become a landowner in Gairsain, which was named the state’s summer capital in March.

The announcement comes amid allegations by the Opposition Congress that the government is ignoring Gairsain in terms of development even after announcing it as the summer capital.

The Chief Minister tweeted on Sunday, “First of all, public representatives will have to reverse migrate. Reverse migration will improve the future of the hills. On the occasion of Independence Day, I have formally become bhumidhar (landowner) in Gairsain.”

The Chief Minister also appealed to the people of the state to move towards their villages and take care of their homes there.

The development of hill regions in the state has been a key issue in Uttarakhand, with many saying the capital being located in Dehradun, a relatively plain area, has led to a lack of focus on the hills.

A government official in Chamoli district said that the Chief Minister had purchased over 6.5 Nali area (around 1,300 sq m) of barren land about a kilometre from the Vidhan Sabha complex in Gairsain.

In his Independence Day speech, the Chief Minister Saturday announced over a dozen infrastructure development projects for Gairsain, and also hoisted the national flag there.

