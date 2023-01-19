Have asked Pak to probe allegation of sexual harassment at its mission: India

INDIA HAS asked Pakistan to investigate alleged sexual harassment of an Indian woman inside the Pakistan High Commission premises in Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

The woman academician from Punjab last week accused some officials in the visa section of the Pakistan High Commission of making lewd remarks and resorting to sexual harassment.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the ministry has taken serious note of this complaint. “We have raised the issue with Pakistani authorities and we have asked them to investigate the matter,” he said at his weekly media briefing. “We have also seen a statement by the Pakistan foreign ministry saying that they are looking into the case.”

Pakistan Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said last week that the case is being looked into. “We attach high importance to proper etiquette and behaviour towards all visa and consular applicants. All our diplomatic staff are under strict instructions to conduct themselves professionally,” Baloch said.

“There are robust mechanisms in place for redressal of all public grievances. There is zero tolerance for misbehaviour and mistreatment of individuals visiting our missions,” the official said.