‘Reflects Congress’s hatred for Sikhs’: PM Modi targets Rahul Gandhi over ‘traitor’ jibe at MP Ravneet Bittu

PM Modi said Rahul Gandhi called the MP a traitor, "because he is a Sikh".

By: Express Web Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 5, 2026 08:11 PM IST
PM Modi said Rahul Gandhi selectively targeted Bittu because he is a Sikh and had left the CongressPM Modi said LoP Rahul Gandhi targeted Bittu because he is a Sikh and had quit the Congress. (File Photos)
Make us preferred source on Google

Saying that it reflected the Congress’s “hatred for Sikhs”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp attack on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in the Rajya Sabha. The PM referred to Gandhi calling BJP MP Ravneet Singh Bittu a “traitor”, and said the jibe amounted to an insult to the Sikh community and its Gurus.

Referring to the incident outside Parliament a day earlier, PM Modi said Rahul Gandhi targeted Bittu because he is a Sikh and had left the Congress. He said calling a citizen a “traitor” over a change in political ideology was unacceptable and said such conduct would damage the Congress.

“What happened yesterday, the ‘Yuvraj’ of Congress who has ‘shaatir dimag’ (cunning mind), called an MP of this House an traitor. His arrogance is at its peak,” PM Modi said. “He did not call anyone else who has left the Congress a traitor. But he called the MP a traitor, because he is a Sikh.”

ALSO READ | Once Rahul Gandhi’s close aide, now his ‘traitor friend’, who is MoS Ravneet Bittu?

“This was an insult to the Sikhs, an insult to the Gurus. This was an expression of the hatred for Sikhs that is filled in the Congress,” the PM said.

Modi said Bittu came from a family that sacrificed themselves for the country and questioned how a political shift could justify the label of “traitor”. “This is not a small word. How can the country tolerate a citizen being called a traitor?” he said, adding that such people would sink Congress.

‘My traitor friend’

The remarks followed a verbal exchange between Gandhi and Bittu on Parliament premises Wednesday. Gandhi, along with Congress MPs, was protesting at the Makar Dwar against not being allowed to address the House when Bittu walked past.

In videos of the incident, Gandhi is heard calling Bittu a traitor, while extending his arm for a handshake and saying, “Hello, brother… My traitor friend.” Bittu refused to shake hands and responded, “Desh ke dushman ke saath main haath nahin milaunga.” (I won’t shake hands with an enemy of the nation.”

Story continues below this ad

As Bittu walked away, Gandhi said, “Don’t worry, you will come back,” after which the protesting MPs raised slogans.

BJP leaders defend Bittu

The BJP was quick to rush to Bittu’s defence, with Sikh leaders such as Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri alleging that the remark insulted the Sikh community. Puri said referring to Bittu as a “traitor” disrespected the sacrifices of the Sikh community.

Bittu later said, “My grandfather, Sardar Beant Singh, was consumed by the fire that you lit in Punjab. The fire was lit by the Congress and the Gandhi family.” He also said that after the remark, Gandhi extended his hand “like a shahenshah (emperor)” and acted “like he believes he is the sole emperor of this country.”

Modi also cited another instance in the House, saying Congress had insulted Assamese people when the BJP government conferred the Bharat Ratna on Bhupen Hazarika.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
narendra modi parliament (1).jpg
Modi says Oppn wanted to dig his grave after he devoted every moment to country
Anurag Kashyap and Mira Nair's names have cropped up in Epstein Files.
Anurag Kashyap, Mira Nair, Nandita Das named in Epstein Files: Why it doesn't imply misconduct, close allegiance with the sex trafficker
UP women vandalise liquor store break alcohol bottles
Alcohol worth Rs 15 lakh smashed as over 100 women vandalise liquor shops in UP’s Lalitpur
RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final Live Cricket Score:
RCB vs DC LIVE Score, WPL 2026 Final
Andre Beteille
Peasants to universities, nothing escaped André Beteille’s lens
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement