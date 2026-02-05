‘Reflects Congress’s hatred for Sikhs’: PM Modi targets Rahul Gandhi over ‘traitor’ jibe at MP Ravneet Bittu

Saying that it reflected the Congress’s “hatred for Sikhs”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp attack on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in the Rajya Sabha. The PM referred to Gandhi calling BJP MP Ravneet Singh Bittu a “traitor”, and said the jibe amounted to an insult to the Sikh community and its Gurus.

Referring to the incident outside Parliament a day earlier, PM Modi said Rahul Gandhi targeted Bittu because he is a Sikh and had left the Congress. He said calling a citizen a “traitor” over a change in political ideology was unacceptable and said such conduct would damage the Congress.

“What happened yesterday, the ‘Yuvraj’ of Congress who has ‘shaatir dimag’ (cunning mind), called an MP of this House an traitor. His arrogance is at its peak,” PM Modi said. “He did not call anyone else who has left the Congress a traitor. But he called the MP a traitor, because he is a Sikh.”

“This was an insult to the Sikhs, an insult to the Gurus. This was an expression of the hatred for Sikhs that is filled in the Congress,” the PM said.

Modi said Bittu came from a family that sacrificed themselves for the country and questioned how a political shift could justify the label of “traitor”. “This is not a small word. How can the country tolerate a citizen being called a traitor?” he said, adding that such people would sink Congress.

‘My traitor friend’

The remarks followed a verbal exchange between Gandhi and Bittu on Parliament premises Wednesday. Gandhi, along with Congress MPs, was protesting at the Makar Dwar against not being allowed to address the House when Bittu walked past.

In videos of the incident, Gandhi is heard calling Bittu a traitor, while extending his arm for a handshake and saying, “Hello, brother… My traitor friend.” Bittu refused to shake hands and responded, “Desh ke dushman ke saath main haath nahin milaunga.” (I won’t shake hands with an enemy of the nation.”

Story continues below this ad

As Bittu walked away, Gandhi said, “Don’t worry, you will come back,” after which the protesting MPs raised slogans.

BJP leaders defend Bittu

The BJP was quick to rush to Bittu’s defence, with Sikh leaders such as Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri alleging that the remark insulted the Sikh community. Puri said referring to Bittu as a “traitor” disrespected the sacrifices of the Sikh community.

Bittu later said, “My grandfather, Sardar Beant Singh, was consumed by the fire that you lit in Punjab. The fire was lit by the Congress and the Gandhi family.” He also said that after the remark, Gandhi extended his hand “like a shahenshah (emperor)” and acted “like he believes he is the sole emperor of this country.”

Modi also cited another instance in the House, saying Congress had insulted Assamese people when the BJP government conferred the Bharat Ratna on Bhupen Hazarika.