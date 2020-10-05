Hathras woman’s death: FIR against Lucknow man for ‘defaming’ state govt

As per reports, Yadav had posted a morphed statement of the Chief Minister with the name and logo of a news channel. Barma added that the investigation is ongoing and the person would be arrested soon. (File)

The Lucknow Police has registered an FIR against a Facebook user for allegedly spreading rumours and making casteist remarks to “defame” the state government in connection with the alleged gangrape of the 19-year-old Hathras girl.

According to Lucknow DCP (Central) Somen Barma, the FIR has been registered against Munna Yadav “as his post appeared to be an effort to disturb law and order and disrupt communal and social harmony” in the state.

The FIR has been registered under sections including 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 153 B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation), 500 (defamation), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the IPC and sections of the Information Technology Act and the Copyright Act.

Barma told The Indian Express that the FIR was registered on the complaint of a Sub-Inspector of the local police station who came to know about the Facebook post. As per reports, Yadav had posted a morphed statement of the Chief Minister with the name and logo of a news channel. Barma added that the investigation is ongoing and the person would be arrested soon.

