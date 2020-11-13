Hathras woman’s death: Court reserves order on bail plea by two members of CFI

Police deployed in the village of the Dalit woman in Hathras

A sessions court in Mathura on Thursday reserved its order after arguments on bail applications filed by two members of Campus Front of India (CFI) and their driver, who were arrested along with a journalist while on their way to Hathras to meet the family of a Dalit woman who was allegedly gangraped and murdered.

The CFI is the students’ wing of the Popular Front of India.

The bail applications of Atiq-ur-Rahman (25), Masood Ahmed (26) and driver Alam (26) are pending. They are facing several charges, including Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), sedition, promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion and deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings, said police.

“After hearing the arguments from both sides, Additional District and Sessions Judge Mayur Jain today reserved its order on bail applications of those three arrested persons. The court is likely to pronounce its order tomorrow,” said Shiv Ram Singh, government counsel, Mathura.

The bail applications of Rahman, Masood and Alam were moved to sessions court after their bail pleas were rejected in lower court of Mathura.

“In the bail applications, we told court that no crime could be made out against these three youths,” said defence counsel Madhuban Dutt Dwivedi.

He added, “The bail application of journalist Siddique Kappan (41), who was arrested along with them, has not been moved to the local court of Mathura yet. Kappan’s habeas corpus is pending in the apex court and its next hearing is on November 16.”

