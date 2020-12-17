Hathras woman’s death: CBI to file chargesheet by tomorrow

The agency is investigating the murder and alleged gangrape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in September.

The CBI on Wednesday told the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court that it would file a chargesheet in the Hathras case by Friday. The agency is investigating the murder and alleged gangrape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in September.

“The CBI lawyer today informed the court that the chargesheet in the case will be filed by December 18,” said senior advocate and amicus curiae Jaideep Narain Mathur. He added, “All the materials available with the court, which include videos and CDs connected with the case, will be viewed in the video conference room of the High Court days before the next hearing. Lawyers connected with the case, including government lawyers and the advocate representing the victim, will be present along with amicus curiae, District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police of Hathras. An officer from the state government will also be there to view the material.”

A Division Bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and Rajan Roy fixed December 27 as the next date of hearing.

The court had taken suo motu cognizance of the hurried cremation of the victim by the district administration.

