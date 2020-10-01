Senior UP cop claims Hathras woman was not raped, cites forensic report

Hathras gangrape: Policemen at the victim’s village, a day after her cremation. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Citing a forensic science laboratory (FSL) report, Uttar Pradesh ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar on Thursday said the 19-year-old Hathras woman who succumbed to her injuries at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital was not raped.

The senior Uttar Pradesh police officer also said the Dalit woman, who had been assaulted by four upper-caste men in Hathras district on September 14, died due to an injury on the neck and trauma resulting due to it as per a post mortem report of Safdarjung Hospital. Follow updates

“The report of the FSL has also come. It says clearly that samples did not have sperm. It makes clear that there was not rape or gang rape,” Kumar said. “Even the woman in her statement to police did not mention about rape but talked about ‘marpeet’ (beating) only,” he said.

Stressing that some people “distorted facts” in the media, Kumar said it was done to disturb social harmony and create caste violence.

“For disturbing social harmony and create caste violence, some persons wrongly presented facts. Police took immediate action in the case and now we will identify those who tried to disturb social harmony and create caste violence,” the ADG said.

With her tongue cut by the assaulters and her spinal cord and neck severely injured, leaving her paralysed in all four limbs, the 19-year-old passed away on Tuesday, triggering widespread national outrage and protests by the Opposition. Reports of her hurried cremation without involving the victim’s family allegedly under police pressure has also led the Opposition to question the law and order situation in UP.

An initial medical report of the woman confirmed strangulation and assault. A medical report by doctors at Aligarh hospital had found evidence regarding rape “inconclusive”.

On Wednesday, following a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath formed a three-member SIT to investigate the incident and asked it to submit a report within seven days.

The state also said it would set up a fast track court to hear the case. Besides, it announced compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the victim’s family, a government job for a family member, and a house in Hathras city under the State Urban Development Agency.

