Send Yogi Adityanath back to Goraknath: Mayawati on Hathras rape case

BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday slammed Yogi Adityanath, saying he should resign if he cannot ensure the safety of the women in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP should send him back to the Gorakhnath Math, where he belongs, she added.

This comes days after a 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was allegedly gangraped by four upper-caste men in UP’s Hathras, died while fighting for life.

“UP CM Yogi Adityanath should resign if he can’t ensure safety to women. I urge the Central govt to send him to his place – Gorakhnath Math. If he doesn’t like the temple, he should be given the task of Ram Temple construction,” she told reporters.

She added that the Yogi Adityanath government has failed to ensure law and order in the state.

#WATCH | UP CM Yogi Adityanath should resign if he can’t ensure safety to women. I urge the Central govt to send him to his place – Gorakhnath Math. If he doesn’t like the temple, he should be given the task of Ram Temple construction: BSP chief Mayawati pic.twitter.com/tYodWKxECT — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2020

The Bahujan Samaj Party chief also demanded the Centre to consult the RSS and replace the Chief Minister or impose President’s rule in the state.

Mayawati’s remarks came a day after the UP police cremated the body of the victim, with the family saying that the police had forcibly performed the last rites late at night even though they wanted to bring her body home one last time.

The BSP chief also slammed the UP police for the cremation and said that the act only “creates a lot of doubt and resentment”. She added that the Supreme Court needed to take appropriate action by taking cognizance of the case.

1. यूपी पुलिस द्वारा हाथरस की गैंगरेप दलित पीड़िता के शव को उसके परिवार को न सौंपकर उनकी मर्जी के बिना व उनकी गैर-मौजूदगी में ही कल आधी रात को अन्तिम संस्कार कर देना लोगों में काफी संदेह व आक्रोश पैदा करता है। बीएसपी पुलिस के ऐसे गलत रवैये की कड़े शब्दों में निन्दा करती है। 1/2 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) September 30, 2020

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Yogi Adityanath government to probe the incident will talk to the family members today.

The victim was initially admitted to a district hospital 15 days ago with her tongue cut off and spinal cord severely injured, among other serious injuries. She was later shifted to Aligarh hospital for treatment, before moving to Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital. The police said the victim had been dragged into a field and gangraped. She had also been strangled with her dupatta.

