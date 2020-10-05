Ink thrown on AAP leader Sanjay Singh in Hathras

Sanjay Singh attacked with ink. (Photo: Twitter/AAP)

Ink as thrown on Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Monday by an unidentified man when he reached Hathras village to meet the family of the 19-year-old woman who died last week after being allegedly gangraped by four upper caste men.

In a video of the incident, the man is seen throwing ink at Singh soon after he stepped out of his car after reaching the village. Singh was immediately rushed to the safety of his car while the attacker, who was chanting slogans while throwing ink, was overpowered and nabbed on the spot.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh attacked with ink in #hathras village. pic.twitter.com/uSEm7e3OIa — Amil Bhatnagar (@AmilwithanL) October 5, 2020

Apart from Singh, AAP MLAs from Punjab including Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema, along with MLAs Rupinder Kaur Ruby, Baldev Singh Jaito, Manjit Singh Bilaspur and Kulwant Singh Pandori, are expected to meet the victim’s kin.

With the Uttar Pradesh lifting two-day blockade around the village on Saturday, several political party leaders and workers have been visiting the family to express their condolences and extend support. Among them were Congress leaders Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi, Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad, Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal workers.

