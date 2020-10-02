UP police’s suspicious action in Hathras dented BJP’s image: Uma Bharti to Yogi Adityanath

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti requested Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to allow mediapersons and politicians to meet the victim's family.

Stating that the “suspicious” action of Uttar Pradesh Police in the Hathras incident has “dented” the image of the BJP and the state government, senior BJP leader Uma Bharti Friday requested Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to allow media and politicians to meet the Dalit victim’s family.

Relating herself as his “elder sister”, Bharti described the UP CM as an “administrator with a clean image”. “I request you to allow media persons and other political parties to meet the aggrieved family,” she tweeted while tagging CM Adityanath.

The death of the 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was brutally assaulted and allegedly gangraped by upper caste men, and her hurried cremation in the dead of the night, has led to widespread outrage and protests with the Opposition demanding the resignation of CM Adityanath.

Several of the state’s Dalit MPs from the ruling BJP told The Indian Express that the incident has “dented” the administration’s image and is “politically damaging”. The MPs, however, blamed the incident on “deep-rooted casteism and corruption in police” while expressing their confidence in the state government.

Bharti, who has been admitted to AIIMS-Rishikesh after she tested positive for Covid-19, said had she been fine she would have herself visited the family in Hathras. She also said that she will definitely visit the family after getting discharged from the hospital.

“UP police’s suspicious action has dented the image of BJP, UP government and the state chief minister Yogi Adityanath,” Bharti said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

She also said she was initially reluctant to speak about the incident, as she thought the CM must be taking appropriate action in this regard. “However, the manner in which the police barricaded the village has raised several doubts, irrespective of whatever arguments,” she added.

The UP government, meanwhile, has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged gangrape of the woman following a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The team has been asked to submit a report within seven days.

Earlier today, CM Adityanath said his government is committed to women’s safety and those who even think of harming their self-respect will face total destruction. “Total destruction of those who even think of harming the self-respect of women in UP is inevitable,” Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.

