Rapes can be prevented with ‘sanskaar’, teach daughters good values: BJP MLA

In a remark that is likely to stoke controversy, BJP MLA Surendra Singh on Saturday said that rape cases in the country can be prevented only with “sanskaar” (culture and values) and not with “shasan” (governance) or “talwar” (sword). His remarks came at a time when the alleged gangrape and death of a woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras village has sparked nationwide protests, prompting the Yogi Adityanath government to hand over the case to the CBI.

In a video released by news agency ANI, the legislator, who represents the Bairia constituency in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia, is heard emphasising on the need for parents to inculcate good values in their daughters to prevent such crimes.

While responding to Shiv Sena’s “Jungle Raj, not Ram Rajya” remark, the MLA said: “I am also a teacher besides a legislator. Such incidents can only be stopped with the help of good values and not governance and violence. Parents should ensure to instill good values in their young daughters.”

He added: “It is the government and the values that will together make the country beautiful and prevent such cases.”

The state government is receiving immense flak over the handling of the case with opposition party leaders demanding the chief minister’s resignation. On Saturday, the government recommended a CBI investigation into the entire chain of events in the Hathras assault and alleged gangrape case, including her hurried cremation without the family’s presence.

Besides this, the government has also suspended three police officers, including Hathras Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir, till now.

