Hathras case: SC directs Allahabad High Court to monitor CBI probe

Tight security at Hathras village. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that the Allahabad High Court will monitor the CBI probe into the alleged gangrape and murder of the 19-year-old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras. Stating that the plea for transfer of trial out of Uttar Pradesh will be considered after the CBI probe is completed, the bench headed by CJI Bobde also said that the HC will look into all aspects of the case and witnesses will be provided security.

A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde, Justice A S Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramanian had on October 15 reserved its verdict on a public interest litigation (PIL) and several intervention pleas of activists and lawyers who have argued that a fair trial was not possible in Uttar Pradesh as the probe has allegedly been botched up.

During the hearing in the apex court, activist-lawyer Indira Jaising had also raised apprehension of not having a fair trial in the case in Uttar Pradesh. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had referred to the affidavit filed in the apex court by the Uttar Pradesh government which gave details about the security and protection provided to the victim’s family and witnesses in the case.

The state government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had recommended a CBI probe into the Hathras case after it faced intense criticism from the Opposition over its handling of the case, including her hurried cremation without the family’s presence. The agency registered an FIR under sections of the IPC dealing with gangrape and murder, and those under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The woman was allegedly raped by four upper caste men on September 14 and was referred to Safdarjung Hospital in an extremely critical condition. She died two weeks later on September 29. The accused — Sandeep, 20, his uncle Ravi, 35, and their friends Ramu, 26, and Luv Kush, 23 — have been booked on charges of murder, gangrape and under the SC/ST Act. They, however, have written to the Hathras Superintendent of Police, claiming they are “innocent” and that the 19-year-old woman was beaten up by her brother and mother on September 14, the day of the incident.

The woman’s death had sparked protests across the country, with opposition parties calling for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s resignation.

