Hathras rape case, protests LIVE updates: Congress to hold ‘satyagraha’ across states; FIR against Bhim Army chief

Monday, October 05, 2020
Hathras rape case
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 5, 2020 11:36:12 am
Hathras rape case Live news Updates: The Congress on Monday will stage ‘satyagraha’ in the district headquarters of states across the country to demand justice for the Hathras woman who was allegedly gangraped and killed by four upper caste men last week. “The Pradesh Congress Committees will be organising silent Satyagraha sit-in, at Mahatma Gandhi/Ambedkar statues and any other place of significance, against the brutal and arbitrary actions of the UP Government, demanding justice for the victim and her family,” AICC general secretary, Organisation, KC Venugopal said in a statement on Sunday.

The Chief Medical Officer of Aligarh Muslim University’s (AMU’s) Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, where the 19-year-old woman was admitted for two weeks, has told The Indian Express that the FSL report — which Uttar Pradesh Police has relied on to say she was not raped — “holds no value”. “The samples were collected 11 days after the woman was allegedly raped, while government guidelines strictly say forensic evidence can only be found up to 96 hours after the incident. This report can’t confirm rape in this incident,” Dr Azeem Malik, the CMO, told The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered Bhim Army chief Chandrashekar Azad for violating Section 144 of CrPC and the Epidemic Diseases Act by visiting the village on Sunday. Azad demanded a time bound inquiry by a retired judge of the Supreme Court into the Hathras incident and also sought protection for the family.

11:36 (IST)05 Oct 2020
Cops remain vigilant in Hathras village


Uttar Pradesh police personnel continue to keep an eye on Hathras village on Sunday.

11:12 (IST)05 Oct 2020
Ex-BJP MLA holds meeting in Hathras to back accused

A day after the UP government said it would hand over the probe into the Hathras case to the CBI, the victim’s village witnessed a flurry of visits and protests, including a meeting called by former BJP Hathras MLA Rajveer Singh Pehelwan in support of the four upper-caste men arrested in the case. Over 500 people attended the meeting held on the premises of a guest house where Pehelwan was staying on the outskirts of the village. They raised slogans in support of the accused and demanded “justice” for them. Pehelwan said the meeting was held to “welcome” the decision to hold a CBI inquiry in the case and narco tests of all involved, including the accused, the victim’s family and police officers.

10:57 (IST)05 Oct 2020
FIR against Bhim Army chief in Hathras

An FIR was registererd against Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and 400-500 unnamed people under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code and Epidemic Diseases Act, for violation of Section 144 CrPC, during his visit to Hathras on Sunday. 

10:42 (IST)05 Oct 2020
FSL report (saying no rape) used samples 11 days old, has no value: Aligarh CMO

The Chief Medical Officer of Aligarh Muslim University’s (AMU’s) Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, where the 19-year-old Hathras victim was admitted for two weeks, has told The Indian Express that the FSL report — which Uttar Pradesh Police has relied on to say she was not raped — “holds no value”. “The samples were collected 11 days after the woman was allegedly raped, while government guidelines strictly say forensic evidence can only be found up to 96 hours after the incident. This report can’t confirm rape in this incident,” Dr Azeem Malik, the CMO, told The Indian Express. The Dalit woman had been assaulted, allegedly by four upper caste men, on September 14, and was able to provide the details of the alleged sexual assault after she regained consciousness at the AMU hospital on September 22. After her statement was recorded before a magistrate, police had added relevant sections of rape to the FIR. Read more here

10:40 (IST)05 Oct 2020
Congress to hold ‘satyagraha’ across states today

The Congress on Monday will stage ‘satyagraha’ in the district headquarters of states across the country to demand justice for the Hathras woman who was allegedly gangraped and killed by four upper caste men last week. “The Pradesh Congress Committees will be organising silent Satyagraha sit-in, at Mahatma Gandhi/Ambedkar statues and any other place of significance, against the brutal and arbitrary actions of the UP Government, demanding justice for the victim and her family,” AICC general secretary, Organisation, KC Venugopal said in a statement on Sunday. Follow our blog for all the latest updates.

The Dalit woman had been assaulted, allegedly by four upper caste men, on September 14, and was able to provide the details of the alleged sexual assault after she regained consciousness at the Aligarh Muslim University hospital on September 22. After her statement was recorded before a magistrate, police had added relevant sections of rape to the FIR.

Following her statement, samples were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory, which received them on September 25 – 11 days after the attack. It was based on this FSL report that the UP Police claimed that the woman was not raped. At a press conference on Thursday, Prashant Kumar, ADG (Law & Order), had said, “As per the FSL (forensic science laboratory) report, no semen or sperm secretion was found in the viscera sample. The post mortem report states that the cause of death was due to trauma caused by the assault. Despite the statements by officials, some wrong information was circulated in the media.”

On October 3, the Department of Forensic Medicine at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College wrote to the Circle Officer of Sadabad police station in Hathras with the subject, “Final opinion in response to your letter”. Signed by Assistant Professor Dr Faiz Ahmad and Chairman Dr Saeed, it gave a “final opinion” with reference to the circle officer’s letter “and the FSL report”, stating that “there are no signs suggestive of vaginal/anal intercourse” and “there are evidences of physical assault (injuries over the neck and back)”.

Dr Hamza Malik, president of the Resident Doctors’ Association at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, called the FSL report “unreliable”.

