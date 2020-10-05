Hathras rape case, protests LIVE updates: Congress to hold ‘satyagraha’ across states; FIR against Bhim Army chief

Residents and many social organisations members in Gurgaon hold a candlelight protest demanding justice for the Hathras victim. (PTI/File)

Hathras rape case Live news Updates: The Congress on Monday will stage ‘satyagraha’ in the district headquarters of states across the country to demand justice for the Hathras woman who was allegedly gangraped and killed by four upper caste men last week. “The Pradesh Congress Committees will be organising silent Satyagraha sit-in, at Mahatma Gandhi/Ambedkar statues and any other place of significance, against the brutal and arbitrary actions of the UP Government, demanding justice for the victim and her family,” AICC general secretary, Organisation, KC Venugopal said in a statement on Sunday.

The Chief Medical Officer of Aligarh Muslim University’s (AMU’s) Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, where the 19-year-old woman was admitted for two weeks, has told The Indian Express that the FSL report — which Uttar Pradesh Police has relied on to say she was not raped — “holds no value”. “The samples were collected 11 days after the woman was allegedly raped, while government guidelines strictly say forensic evidence can only be found up to 96 hours after the incident. This report can’t confirm rape in this incident,” Dr Azeem Malik, the CMO, told The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered Bhim Army chief Chandrashekar Azad for violating Section 144 of CrPC and the Epidemic Diseases Act by visiting the village on Sunday. Azad demanded a time bound inquiry by a retired judge of the Supreme Court into the Hathras incident and also sought protection for the family.