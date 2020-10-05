Hathras rape case, protests LIVE updates: Congress to hold ‘satyagraha’ across states; FIR against Bhim Army chief

Hathras rape case Live news Updates: The Congress on Monday will stage ‘satyagraha’ in the district headquarters of states across the country to demand justice for the Hathras woman who was allegedly gangraped and killed by four upper caste men last week. “The Pradesh Congress Committees will be organising silent Satyagraha sit-in, at Mahatma Gandhi/Ambedkar statues and any other place of significance, against the brutal and arbitrary actions of the UP Government, demanding justice for the victim and her family,” AICC general secretary, Organisation, KC Venugopal said in a statement on Sunday.
The Chief Medical Officer of Aligarh Muslim University’s (AMU’s) Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, where the 19-year-old woman was admitted for two weeks, has told The Indian Express that the FSL report — which Uttar Pradesh Police has relied on to say she was not raped — “holds no value”. “The samples were collected 11 days after the woman was allegedly raped, while government guidelines strictly say forensic evidence can only be found up to 96 hours after the incident. This report can’t confirm rape in this incident,” Dr Azeem Malik, the CMO, told The Indian Express.
Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered Bhim Army chief Chandrashekar Azad for violating Section 144 of CrPC and the Epidemic Diseases Act by visiting the village on Sunday. Azad demanded a time bound inquiry by a retired judge of the Supreme Court into the Hathras incident and also sought protection for the family.
Uttar Pradesh police personnel continue to keep an eye on Hathras village on Sunday.
A day after the UP government said it would hand over the probe into the Hathras case to the CBI, the victim’s village witnessed a flurry of visits and protests, including a meeting called by former BJP Hathras MLA Rajveer Singh Pehelwan in support of the four upper-caste men arrested in the case. Over 500 people attended the meeting held on the premises of a guest house where Pehelwan was staying on the outskirts of the village. They raised slogans in support of the accused and demanded “justice” for them. Pehelwan said the meeting was held to “welcome” the decision to hold a CBI inquiry in the case and narco tests of all involved, including the accused, the victim’s family and police officers.
An FIR was registererd against Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and 400-500 unnamed people under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code and Epidemic Diseases Act, for violation of Section 144 CrPC, during his visit to Hathras on Sunday.
The Chief Medical Officer of Aligarh Muslim University’s (AMU’s) Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, where the 19-year-old Hathras victim was admitted for two weeks, has told The Indian Express that the FSL report — which Uttar Pradesh Police has relied on to say she was not raped — “holds no value”. “The samples were collected 11 days after the woman was allegedly raped, while government guidelines strictly say forensic evidence can only be found up to 96 hours after the incident. This report can’t confirm rape in this incident,” Dr Azeem Malik, the CMO, told The Indian Express. The Dalit woman had been assaulted, allegedly by four upper caste men, on September 14, and was able to provide the details of the alleged sexual assault after she regained consciousness at the AMU hospital on September 22. After her statement was recorded before a magistrate, police had added relevant sections of rape to the FIR. Read more here.
The Congress on Monday will stage ‘satyagraha’ in the district headquarters of states across the country to demand justice for the Hathras woman who was allegedly gangraped and killed by four upper caste men last week. “The Pradesh Congress Committees will be organising silent Satyagraha sit-in, at Mahatma Gandhi/Ambedkar statues and any other place of significance, against the brutal and arbitrary actions of the UP Government, demanding justice for the victim and her family,” AICC general secretary, Organisation, KC Venugopal said in a statement on Sunday. Follow our blog for all the latest updates.