Hathras rape case: Mamata steps up attack on UP govt, set to lead rally

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File)

Ramping up her attack on the Uttar Pradesh government, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she would lead a protest march in Kolkata on Saturday against the Hathras “gangrape” and murder case.

The march is scheduled to start from Birla Planetarium and conclude at the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Mayo Road in central Kolkata in the afternoon.

Banerjee had on Thursday hit out at the BJP-ruled UP government for cremating the 19-year-old Dalit woman, who died after a brutal assault and alleged gangrape in Hathras, without her family’s consent. “Have no words to condemn the barbaric & shameful incident at Hathras involving a young Dalit girl. My deepest condolences to the family. More shameful is the forceful cremation without the family’s presence or consent, exposing those who use slogans & lofty promises for votes,” she had tweeted.



Meanwhile, hours after a TMC delegation, led by Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien, was stopped from meeting the family and manhandled by police on Friday, the TMC likened it to “a reign of terror” unleashed by the Yogi Adityanath government.

