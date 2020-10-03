Hathras rape case: FSL got victim’s samples 11 days after crime

The report also stated that semen or sperm were not found in the exhibits, including in the swabs and the clothes.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Agra received 13 samples, including clothes, nail clippings, hair, vaginal and anal swabs of the 19-year-old Hathras victim on September 25 – 11 days after she was allegedly gangraped.

According to the FSL report, 13 exhibits were presented to the team — nail clippings, hair, vaginal swab stick, endocervical swab stick, perineal swab stick, anal swab stick, blood sample, control swab stick, two salwar, a torn kurta, a dupatta, and underwear.

According to the report, human blood was found on the vaginal, endocervical, perineal and anal swabs as well as on the clothes. No blood was detected in nail clippings, hair, and the control swab stick, it stated.



The report also stated that semen or sperm were not found in the exhibits, including in the swabs and the clothes.

