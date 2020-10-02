‘Will put pressure on govt to ensure justice’: Priyanka Gandhi at prayer meet for Hathras victim in Delhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi attends a prayers meeting at Delhi's Valmiki Mandir for the Dalit teenager who was killed in Hathras. (Source: INC)

Stating that it was wrong to conduct the last rites of the Hathras Dalit victim without the consent of the family, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Friday called on everyone to question the government to seek justice for the victim.

“Each and every woman of this country should raise her voice against what has happened to the woman in Hathras,” Priyanka said while addressing a prayer meeting for the victim at Delhi’s Maharashi Valmiki temple.

“Whatever has happened with the woman, her family faced it alone as they did not get any support from the govt. Our country doesn’t have a tradition where the father, brother & the family of the victim aren’t allowed to light the pyre,” Priyanka said. pic.twitter.com/xPrJfeJC2d — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) October 2, 2020

“It was wrong to do so without the consent of the family. We need to put pressure on the government to ensure justice for the young Dalit woman,” she said. “Our country does not have a tradition where the father, brother and the family of the victim are not allowed to light the pyre.”

The death of the 19-year-old woman, who was brutally assaulted and allegedly gangraped by upper caste men, and her hurried cremation in the dead of the night, has led to widespread outrage and protests with the Opposition demanding the resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

“I request everyone to raise their voice and every woman needs to question the government to seek justice for the daughter of Hathras,” the Congress leader told the gathering.

Priyanka also paid obeisance at the temple of Lord Valmiki. The temple hosted Mahatma Gandhi for 214 days between April 1946 and June 1947.

“Whatever has happened with the woman, her family faced it alone as they did not get any support from the government. Her family felt like they were alone. I came here to express solidarity with you and her family so that you all don’t feel you are alone,” Priyanka Gandhi said.

She told the gathering that her party will put political pressure on the government over the incident. “What has happened with you all we will fight against it. I urge you all to raise your voice and we will put political pressure on the government,” she said.

