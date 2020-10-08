Hathras police file FIR over social media posts revealing victim’s identity

Security beefed up in Hathras village.

Hathras Police on Tuesday lodged an FIR in connection with social media posts on the Hathras case disclosing the identity of the victim by circulating her name and photographs.

As per the Circle Officer of Sadabad area, Brahma Singh, the FIR was registered against unidentified persons under IPC Section 228A (disclosure of identity of the victim of certain offences etc) and Section 72 of the IT Act based on a complaint by Lucknow-based activist Nutan Thakur.

Nutan Thakur said she presented her complaint on September 29 seeking legal action regarding disclosure of the name of the Hathras victim on social media.

Recently, the NCW issued notices to Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya and actor Swara Bhasker for allegedly revealing the identity of the 19-year-old woman on Twitter and sought an explanation from them.

