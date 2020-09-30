Hathras gangrape: Yogi Adityanath forms SIT, fast-track court to hear case

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Wednesday constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the Hathras gangrape. (File)

A day after the 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was raped and murdered allegedly by four upper caste men in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, died at Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Wednesday constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the crime. Adityanath has asked the team to submit a report within seven days and said a fast-track court will begin hearing the case.

“Culprits of Hathras gangrape incident will not be spared. An SIT has been formed to investigate the incident, the team will submit a report within next 7 days. To ensure swift justice, this case will be tried in a fast-track court,” ANI quoted Yogi as saying.

The chief minister also said that PM Modi has asked for the strictest action against the culprits. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to me over Hathras incident, he said that strictest of action be taken against the culprits,” he added.

The CM Office, in a tweet, said that Secretary home, Bhagwan Swarup, will lead the SIT and DIG, Chandraprakash, and commandant PAC Agra, Poonam, will be its members.

The woman succumbed to her injuries two weeks after she was attacked while helping her mother in the fields. The body of the victim was cremated a little after 3 am Wednesday — with her family saying police had forcibly performed the last rites late at night even though they wanted to bring her body home one last time. “It appears that my sister has been cremated; the police are not telling us anything. We begged them to let us bring her body inside the house one last time, but they didn’t listen to us,” the woman’s brother told The Indian Express at 3.30 am Wednesday.

The victim was initially admitted to a district hospital 15 days ago with her tongue cut off and spinal cord severely injured, among other serious injuries. She was later shifted to Aligarh hospital for treatment, before moving to Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital. The police said the victim had been dragged into a field and gangraped. She had also been strangled with her dupatta.

Four upper caste men of the woman’s village in Hathras district, who were charged with gangrape and attempt to murder, apart from charges under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, have been arrested.

They were arrested based on a statement provided by the victim on September 23, when she briefly regained consciousness. She had accused three men – Sandeep, his uncle Ravi (35) and their friend Luv Kush, of committing the crime.

