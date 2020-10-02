Hathras gangrape: Those who think of harming women’s self respect will be destroyed, says Yogi

UP CM Yogi Adityanath interacts with family of woman, who was gang-raped in Hathras.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, whose administration has come under fire over the alleged gangrape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras, said Friday that his government is committed to women’s safety and those who even think of harming their self-respect will face total destruction.

“Total destruction of those who even think of harming the self-respect of women in UP is inevitable,” Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.

Adityanath’s stern warning comes days after a Dalit woman was allegedly gangraped in Hathras by four upper caste men. She died at Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital on Tuesday morning. Her subsequent cremation in the dead of night at Hathras, allegedly under police pressure, has led to an outrage over the law and order situation in UP.

Such people will get exemplary punishment that would be remembered by future generations, he said. “They will get such a punishment that it will set an example. The UP government is committed to the safety and development of mothers and daughters,” he said, adding that “this is our resolve and promise.”

