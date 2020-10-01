Hathras rape case Live Updates: Section 144 imposed in district; Gandhis likely to visit victim’s family

Hathras gangrape: Policemen at the victim’s village, a day after her cremation. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Hathras rape case Live news Updates: Amid outrage over the death of the 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was allegedly gangraped by four upper-caste men in UP’s Hathras, section 144 has been imposed in the district and the borders have been sealed. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Yogi Adityanath government to probe the incident will talk to the family members today.

Few media reports have also suggested that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra will visit the family today. However, there is no confirmation from the party yet. “Borders of Hathras are sealed. Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the district, more than 5 people are not allowed to gather. We’ve no information about Priyanka Gandhi’s visit. SIT will meet the victim’s family members today, media will not be allowed,” Hathras DM P Lakshkar was quoted by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Hathras SP Vikrant Vir told ANI that the medical report from Aligarh hospital mentions injuries but doesn’t confirm forced sexual intercourse. “They’re waiting for the report of Forensics. As of now, doctors say that they’re not confirming rape, can give firm opinion only when they get FSL report,” he said. He also said that the SIT team had met the family yesterday and inspected the crime spot.

Editorial | Crime against a young woman, its aftermath, indict those tasked with upholding law. UP police must be held accountable