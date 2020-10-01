Hathras rape case Live Updates: Section 144 imposed in district; Gandhis likely to visit victim’s family

Hathras rape case Live news Updates: Amid outrage over the death of the 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was allegedly gangraped by four upper-caste men in UP’s Hathras, section 144 has been imposed in the district and the borders have been sealed. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Yogi Adityanath government to probe the incident will talk to the family members today.
Few media reports have also suggested that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra will visit the family today. However, there is no confirmation from the party yet. “Borders of Hathras are sealed. Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the district, more than 5 people are not allowed to gather. We’ve no information about Priyanka Gandhi’s visit. SIT will meet the victim’s family members today, media will not be allowed,” Hathras DM P Lakshkar was quoted by news agency ANI.
Meanwhile, Hathras SP Vikrant Vir told ANI that the medical report from Aligarh hospital mentions injuries but doesn’t confirm forced sexual intercourse. “They’re waiting for the report of Forensics. As of now, doctors say that they’re not confirming rape, can give firm opinion only when they get FSL report,” he said. He also said that the SIT team had met the family yesterday and inspected the crime spot.
Editorial | Crime against a young woman, its aftermath, indict those tasked with upholding law. UP police must be held accountable
The death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was brutally gangraped two weeks ago in Hathras, led to a nationwide outrage. Many activists and protesters added their voices to the chorus of condemnation. Below are some pictures from protests that took place yesterday
The NHRC has issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh government and the state's police chief in connection with the Hathras rape. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance in connection with the "gang rape and brutality of a 19-year-old women belonging to the Scheduled Caste in Hathras district", the rights panel said in a statement.
The Commission has sent notices to the chief secretary of the state government and the Director General of Police of Uttar Pradesh, the officials said.
"Then incident has raised many questions about the law and order situation in the state. Many such incidents have occurred in the state of Uttar Pradesh where the members of the Scheduled Community have been subjected to discrimination and harassment by the people belonging to upper castes," it said, adding that the response is expected within four weeks
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh also attacked the Yogi government over the "jungle raj" in the state. "We saw Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanth giving advice to others during the past some months. I suggest him to take care of his state and take strict action against 'jungle raj' prevailing there," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI
AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP and UP in-charge, Sanjay Singh, questioned UP Police over a purported video of a policeman telling the victim’s family that there had been some mistakes from their side, too. “We are disgusted by this government. You forcefully cremated that girl without the permission of her family… You cremated her without Hindu rituals,” Singh said in a video statement.
Singh also questioned Mayawati, who had described the death as “saddening”, and alleged that she was unable to “speak freely against this government”.
BSP chief Mayawati also slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the law and order situation in the state. "After Hathras incident, I hoped UP govt will take action against people committing crimes against women. But a similar crime has been committed against a Dalit student in Balrampur. Under BJP's UP govt, criminals, mafias and rapists are having a free run. Not a single day passes in UP without any crime against women. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should resign if he can't ensure safety to women. He is unable to maintain law & order in the state. I urge the Centre to send him to his place - Gorakhnath Math. If he doesn't like the temple, he should be given the task of Ram Temple construction."
In a video statement, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi said there “was an attempt to hush up the entire case”. Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned the Chief Minister’s delay in responding to the incident and demanded his resignation. The party’s state chief, Ajay Lallu, said protests were held in several districts, including Lucknow, Shahjahanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Bahraich, Pratapgarh, Gorakhpur and Prayagraj.
Around 130 people were detained from outside the Uttar Pradesh Bhavan on Wednesday during two separate protests against the death of the 19-year-old from Hathras. Two separate FIRs were registered against the protesters at Chanakyapuri police station.
While one protest was organised by Left women and student organisations, the Indian Youth Congress and Delhi Mahila Congress held the other protest. “Today around 11.30 am, members of different parties (Left) tried to reach UP Bhavan, SP Marg, to stage a protest demanding harsh punishment for accused persons in Hathras gangrape case. A total of 80 persons were detained and removed from the spot,” said DCP, New Delhi, Eish Singhal.