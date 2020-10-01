scorecardresearch
Thursday, October 01, 2020
Hathras rape case Live Updates: Section 144 imposed in district; Gandhis likely to visit victim’s family

Hathras rape case Live news Updates: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Yogi Adityanath government to probe the incident will talk to the family members today.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 1, 2020 11:55:40 am
Hathras gangrape: Policemen at the victim’s village, a day after her cremation. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Hathras rape case Live news Updates: Amid outrage over the death of the 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was allegedly gangraped by four upper-caste men in UP’s Hathras, section 144 has been imposed in the district and the borders have been sealed. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Yogi Adityanath government to probe the incident will talk to the family members today.

Few media reports have also suggested that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra will visit the family today. However, there is no confirmation from the party yet. “Borders of Hathras are sealed. Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the district, more than 5 people are not allowed to gather. We’ve no information about Priyanka Gandhi’s visit. SIT will meet the victim’s family members today, media will not be allowed,” Hathras DM P Lakshkar was quoted by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Hathras SP Vikrant Vir told ANI that the medical report from Aligarh hospital mentions injuries but doesn’t confirm forced sexual intercourse. “They’re waiting for the report of Forensics. As of now, doctors say that they’re not confirming rape, can give firm opinion only when they get FSL report,” he said. He also said that the SIT team had met the family yesterday and inspected the crime spot.

Editorial | Crime against a young woman, its aftermath, indict those tasked with upholding law. UP police must be held accountable

Live Blog

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra likely to meet Hathras rape victim's family today; Section 144 imposed in the district. Following LIVE updates

11:55 (IST)01 Oct 2020
In Pictures | Protests erupt across country over Hathras rape

The death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was brutally gangraped two weeks ago in Hathras, led to a nationwide outrage. Many activists and protesters added their voices to the chorus of condemnation. Below are some pictures from protests that took place yesterday

In West Bengal, the student wing of Congress held a protest in front of Raj Bhavan, Kolkata on Wednesday
In Delhi, security forces were deployed at India Gate to stop the protest over Hathras gangrape
Members of various political and students outfits were detained by police at the UP Bhavan in Delhi
Members of the Ajad Samaj party and Bhim Army burn effigy of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Ludhiana
11:45 (IST)01 Oct 2020
Hathras rape: NHRC notice to UP govt, state police chief

The NHRC has issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh government and the state's police chief in connection with the Hathras rape. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance in connection with the "gang rape and brutality of a 19-year-old women belonging to the Scheduled Caste in Hathras district", the rights panel said in a statement.
The Commission has sent notices to the chief secretary of the state government and the Director General of Police of Uttar Pradesh, the officials said.

"Then incident has raised many questions about the law and order situation in the state. Many such incidents have occurred in the state of Uttar Pradesh where the members of the Scheduled Community have been subjected to discrimination and harassment by the people belonging to upper castes," it said, adding that the response is expected within four weeks

11:41 (IST)01 Oct 2020
Hathras gangrape: Yogi must take action against 'jungle raj' in UP, says Maharashtra Home Minister

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh also attacked the Yogi government over the "jungle raj" in the state. "We saw Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanth giving advice to others during the past some months. I suggest him to take care of his state and take strict action against 'jungle raj' prevailing there," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI

11:38 (IST)01 Oct 2020
Hathras gangrape: Disgusted by Yogi government, says AAP

AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP and UP in-charge, Sanjay Singh, questioned UP Police over a purported video of a policeman telling the victim’s family that there had been some mistakes from their side, too. “We are disgusted by this government. You forcefully cremated that girl without the permission of her family… You cremated her without Hindu rituals,” Singh said in a video statement.

Singh also questioned Mayawati, who had described the death as “saddening”, and alleged that she was unable to “speak freely against this government”.

11:37 (IST)01 Oct 2020
Hathras gangrape:Adityanath must resign, Centre should send him to Gorakhnath Math, says Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati also slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the law and order situation in the state. "After Hathras incident, I hoped UP govt will take action against people committing crimes against women. But a similar crime has been committed against a Dalit student in Balrampur. Under BJP's UP govt, criminals, mafias and rapists are having a free run. Not a single day passes in UP without any crime against women. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should resign if he can't ensure safety to women. He is unable to maintain law & order in the state. I urge the Centre to send him to his place - Gorakhnath Math. If he doesn't like the temple, he should be given the task of Ram Temple construction."

11:29 (IST)01 Oct 2020
Hathras gangrape: An attempt to hush up the entire case, says Sonia Gandhi

In a video statement, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi said there “was an attempt to hush up the entire case”. Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned the Chief Minister’s delay in responding to the incident and demanded his resignation. The party’s state chief, Ajay Lallu, said protests were held in several districts, including Lucknow, Shahjahanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Bahraich, Pratapgarh, Gorakhpur and Prayagraj.

11:27 (IST)01 Oct 2020
Hathras gangrape: Congress, Left groups hold protests in Delhi, 130 detained

Around 130 people were detained from outside the Uttar Pradesh Bhavan on Wednesday during two separate protests against the death of the 19-year-old from Hathras. Two separate FIRs were registered against the protesters at Chanakyapuri police station.

While one protest was organised by Left women and student organisations, the Indian Youth Congress and Delhi Mahila Congress held the other protest. “Today around 11.30 am, members of different parties (Left) tried to reach UP Bhavan, SP Marg, to stage a protest demanding harsh punishment for accused persons in Hathras gangrape case. A total of 80 persons were detained and removed from the spot,” said DCP, New Delhi, Eish Singhal.

At a protest in New Delhi

Hathras gangrape: At a protest in Kolkata

On Wednesday, following a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath formed a three-member SIT to investigate the incident and asked it to submit a report within seven days. Facing protests and widespread outrage, the state also said it would set up a fast track court to hear the case. Besides, it announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the victim’s family, a government job for a family member, and a house in Hathras city under the State Urban Development Agency.

The Opposition parties, including the Congress, SP, BSP, and AAP, have targeted the government for the alleged “forced cremation” of the victim.

READ | Hathras gangrape: ‘We are Dalits, that’s our sin… We want our children to leave’

Hathras gangrape: The funeral pyre of the Hathras victim, hours later. (Express photo: Amil Bhatnagar)

The body of the victim was cremated a little after 3 am Wednesday — with her family saying police had forcibly performed the last rites late at night even though they wanted to bring her body home one last time.

The victim was initially admitted to a district hospital 15 days ago with her tongue cut off and spinal cord severely injured, among other serious injuries. She was later shifted to Aligarh hospital for treatment, before moving to Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital. The police said the victim had been dragged into a field and gangraped. She had also been strangled with her dupatta.

