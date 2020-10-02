Hathras gangrape: Explain hurry to cremate body, NCW to UP cops

Hathras gangrape: Policemen at the victim’s village, a day after her cremation. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

The National Commission for Women Thursday asked the the Uttar Pradesh Police to explain its “urgency” in cremating the body of the Hathras gang rape victim.

The police had brought the body from Safdarjug Hospital in the National Capital to her village 200 km away, before burning it in the dead of the night—keeping the family away from the last rites.

The NCW said the incident “underlines the grim state of women in the society”. In a statement, it termed the late night episode that unfolded in the victim’s village as “disturbing’’.

The commission has written to the state’s DGP, seeking an explanation on “the urgency to cremate the body of the victim”. It also sought a reply on the matter at the earliest.

